NFL Overtime Rule Change Giving Both Teams Possession Approved For Playoffs Only

If there is an NFL playoff game that goes into overtime next season, both teams will have the opportunity to possess the football.

The owners approved a rule change Tuesday that will give both teams one possession in overtime for playoff games, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero:

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the regular-season overtime rules remain the same.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the owners voted 29-3 in favor of the change. The league requires a 75 percent majority (24 votes) for a proposal to pass.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings were the three teams that voted against the change.

There have been 32 NFL playoff games that have gone to overtime since 1965.

The league announced March 16 that three teams proposed overtime rule changes. The joint proposal by the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts is the one that passed.

The Tennessee Titans also made a proposal that would have given both teams an opportunity to possess the football unless the team with the first possession scored a touchdown and two-point conversion.

The current regular-season overtime rule allows for both teams to get at least one possession unless the team that gets the ball to start the period scores a touchdown.

Overtime rules once again became a topic of discussion in the wake of the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs showdown in the AFC Divisional Round. Kansas City scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime to earn a 42-36 win.

The game featured 28 combined points in the fourth quarter, with 25 coming inside the final two minutes. The Bills offense never had the opportunity to possess the football again after Gabriel Davis' 19-yard touchdown reception with 13 seconds remaining gave the team a 36-33 lead.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs in overtime 27-24 in the AFC Championship Game. Cincinnati safety Vonn Bell intercepted Patrick Mahomes' pass intended for Tyreek Hill on Kansas City's first possession to set up the game-winning drive capped off by Evan McPherson's 31-yard field goal.