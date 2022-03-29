NFL Trade Rumors: Chiefs Calling Teams in Search of Top WRs After Dealing Tyreek Hill

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly on the lookout for a top receiver after trading away Tyreek Hill, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday on Get Up:

"You hear the word 'replenish' and that's essentially what they're trying to do. The Chiefs, from what I understand, in terms of replenishing is they're calling teams to see if perhaps teams that we haven't heard about are interested in perhaps trading one of their top receivers to Kansas City."

The Chiefs sent Hill to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for five draft picks, including a 2022 first-round pick. The team also lost Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson to free agency, although the organization added JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Even with the latest additions, there is plenty of uncertainty on the roster.

Mecole Hardman is the only returning player with more than 100 receiving yards, but he has never topped 700 yards in a season. His 3.5 receptions per game in 2021 were a career high, and it's unknown if he can handle an increased role.

Valdes-Scantling is an exciting deep threat, but he has also never been a No. 1 option during his career with the Green Bay Packers. Injuries cost him six games in 2021, and he finished with just 26 catches for a career-low 430 receiving yards.

Smith-Schuster was a Pro Bowler in 2018, although his production has dropped in recent seasons. A shoulder injury limited him to just five games in 2021, finishing with 15 catches for 129 yards.

While tight end Travis Kelce will once again be a big part of the passing attack, there are few trustworthy options around him for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City, now armed with 12 draft picks including two in the first round, could use some of that capital to acquire a proven option at receiver.