Pete Carroll: 'No Way I Could Imagine' Seahawks Without DK Metcalf amid Trade Rumors

AP Photo/John McCoy

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday the team plans to keep wide receiver DK Metcalf, but the sides have yet to seriously discuss a long-term contract extension.

Metcalf is set to enter the final season of his team-friendly four-year, $4.6 million rookie deal, which includes a modest $4.3 million cap hit for 2022.

"We intend for him to be with us. We'd love to figure that out," Carroll told reporters. "We are in a normal kind of mode this time of year. We have not gotten to that topic yet specifically because we've got so many other things going on, but we'd love to have him."

He added: "There's no way I could imagine playing without him."

Metcalf has emerged as one of the NFL's most dynamic receivers since the Seahawks selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.

The 24-year-old Ole Miss product has recorded 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns in 49 appearances through his first three seasons. His 12 scores last year ranked fourth among NFL wideouts.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In January, the 6'4", 235-pound playmaker confirmed he wanted to re-sign with Seattle.

"Of course," Metcalf said. "I'm not trying to leave."

While those comments came before the Seahawks traded longtime quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Metcalf said on the KG Certified podcast last week (via TMZ Sports) that didn't change his outlook.

"It's my time in Seattle now. That's the way I look at it," he said.

While the Hawks can delay his foray into free agency by a year or two using the franchise tag, Metcalf will eventually land a massive long-term contract, either from Seattle or another team.

The key question is whether the Seahawks believe they can transform back into legitimate Super Bowl contenders during the length of that deal. The departures of Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner point toward a rebuilding process for the organization.

If Seattle is planning a quick roster reconstruction, signing Metcalf to a long-term deal seems like a no-brainer. Having a true No. 1 receiver already on the roster when they find their next franchise quarterback would be ideal.

Since he's under contract for 2022 and the front office has the franchise tag in its back pocket, it doesn't seem like the team is approaching extension talks with an sense of urgency, though.