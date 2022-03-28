Report: Shareef O'Neal, Son of Shaq, to Enter Transfer Portal After 2 Years at LSU

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It appears that Shareef O'Neal will be on the move again.

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, O'Neal entered the transfer portal after spending the last two seasons at LSU. The junior forward, who is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, joined the Tigers after transferring from UCLA.

After a strong high school career, O'Neal has not played much in college.

He signed with UCLA in 2018 after decommitting from Arizona. He redshirted in his first year after undergoing surgery for a heart condition. He appeared in 13 games in 2019-20 and averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds.

O'Neal didn't fare any better with LSU, which is his father's alma mater. His sophomore season was derailed by foot injuries. In 10 appearances, he posted averages of 2.8 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game.

The 6'10", 220-pounder spent nearly a year off the floor before returning in mid-January. He appeared in 14 games and averaged 2.9 points and 2.1 rebounds in 9.2 minutes.

While O'Neal has not put up numbers that would make him a coveted target in the transfer pool, he will likely still draw a lot of interest based on his potential. Per 247Sports, he was a 4-star recruit and the No. 41 player in the 2018 class.