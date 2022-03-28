Tyrann Mathieu Not Being Pursued by Dolphins in 2022 NFL Free Agency, GM Grier Says

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the more active teams in free agency this offseason, but they won't be pursuing one of the top players remaining on the open market.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters Monday that the team is not looking to sign safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Mathieu is a versatile player who can play all over the field for any defense. The three-time Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection finished with 76 tackles, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries and a sack in 2021.

Mathieu isn't the only big-name player still on the free-agent market. Some former Pro Bowlers still remain unsigned, including linebacker Bobby Wagner and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dolphins made a major splash when they acquired Mathieu's former teammate Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Miami reportedly signed the star wideout to a new contract that makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league based on average annual value.

The acquisition continued a long line of moves the Dolphins have made to improve their roster around quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who will be entering his third NFL season in 2022. Other key signings include stalwart left tackle Terron Armstead, veteran running back Raheem Mostert and receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Tagovailoa is coming off a mediocre season. He threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games. With the revamped roster around him, he should be able to make a major jump this season.