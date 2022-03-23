Tyreek Hill Rumors: Chiefs WR Given Permission to Seek Trade as Contract Talks Stall

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly given Tyreek Hill and his agent permission to seek a trade, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins reportedly have trades in place for the star receiver, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, but Hill is "torn" on where he wants to go. He is expected to become the highest-paid receiver in the NFL when he deal is completed.

Hill is heading into the final year of his current contract, but Kansas City has an offer on the table to make him "one of the highest-paid receivers," per Rapoport. According to Pelissero, the wideout could instead get his "monster extension elsewhere" after a potential trade.

Rapoport previously reported Hill and the Chiefs were "deep in talks" over a contract extension that would pay the receiver over $20 million per year.

Seven NFL receivers currently average $20 million per season, per Spotrac, led by Davante Adams with his $28 million average annual salary after signing a new deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Chiefs began considering a trade after Adams reset the market with his extension.

Hill has been among the league's best skill-position players since entering the NFL, earning Pro Bowl selections either at receiver or returner in each of his six seasons. He also has three first-team All-Pro honors in this time.

The 28-year-old finished last season with 1,239 receiving yards and nine touchdowns while ranking third in the NFL with 111 catches. He had 15 touchdowns in 2020, second-most in football, while adding 87 receptions for 1,276 yards.

The superstar has been a major reason the Chiefs have ranked no worse than sixth in points scored in any of the past five years. The squad also has one Super Bowl title and two AFC Championships in that stretch.

Trading Hill would leave a significant hole in the offense, especially after losing Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle to free agency this offseason. Mecole Hardman would be the only returning receiver who accrued more than 100 yards last season.

The Chiefs did sign JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal and arguably have the top tight end in the NFL in Travis Kelce, but the passing attack could take a significant hit without Hill.

Meanwhile, the Jets and Dolphins could attempt to help out their young quarterbacks by adding one of the top playmakers in the league. New York's Zach Wilson or Miami's Tua Tagovailoa would immediately benefit with the addition of an elite deep threat who is known to produce big numbers after the catch.

It would also be a big swing for two organizations that have missed the playoffs each of the past five years.

According to Robinson, the Chiefs are seeking two first-round picks in a deal.