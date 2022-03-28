Giants Trade Rumors: NY Hopes to Deal James Bradberry Before End of 2022 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

The New York Giants appear ready to part ways with their top cornerback.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the Giants are "actively shopping" James Bradberry and hope "to have a deal in place before the end of the NFL draft."

Bradberry is entering the final year of a three-year, $43.5 million deal he signed with New York in 2020. He agreed to restructure his contract last year to help open up salary-cap room for the team. Per Spotrac, Bradberry will count for a $21.9 million cap hit in 2022.

New York is in need of cap space. The team is only about $2 million under the $208.2 million salary cap, per Vacchiano. It would need $12.5 million to sign its incoming draft class, and trading Bradberry would clear $12.1 million.

The Giants should have no problem finding a suitor for Bradberry. According to Vacchiano, "multiple teams" expressed interest in the 28-year-old. The Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are among those teams.

However, Vacchiano pointed out that New York is not having luck finding a team that will meet its asking price. The Giants are reportedly seeking a third-round pick, and they're willing to pick up some of Bradberry's base salary if they get what they're asking for.

Bradberry played all 17 games last season and led New York with 17 passes defended. He added 47 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

A second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2016, Bradberry quickly developed his reliability. He has recorded 10 or more passes defended in each of his six seasons and has 15 interceptions and 82 passes defended in his career.