Report: Kevin Burkhardt Replaces Joe Buck at Fox; Will Call 2 of Next 3 Super Bowls

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Kevin Burkhardt will reportedly become the new No. 1 play-by-play announcer for NFL games on Fox starting in 2022, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The 48-year-old had been the network's No. 2 announcer for games behind Joe Buck, who left this offseason alongside Troy Aikman to join ESPN for Monday Night Football. Marchand previously reported Buck's new deal was worth $60-$75 million over five years.

It left a huge opening at Fox, especially with the network broadcasting next year's Super Bowl LVII in February 2023. Fox is also showing Super Bowl LIX in 2025.

Burkhardt is now set to announce both of these games as well as the top matchups on Sunday each week.

The former SNY sideline reporter has been at Fox Sports since 2013, covering both football as an in-game announcer and baseball as a pregame studio host.

Fox must now determine its top color analyst to team with Burkhardt next season.

Former tight end Greg Olsen worked alongside Burkhardt on the No. 2 team in 2021 and is considered "a top candidate," per Marchand.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Olsen spent 14 years in the NFL, including nine with the Carolina Panthers, before retiring after the 2020 season.