Bill Belichick Says Matt Patricia Will Be on Patriots' Offensive Staff with Joe Judge

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick clarified what role Matt Patricia will occupy within the staff for the 2022 NFL season.

Belichick told reporters that Patricia will focus on the offensive side of the ball after having specialized on defense, working his way up to become New England's defensive coordinator in 2012.

Patricia will coach alongside Joe Judge, who returned to the Patriots after getting fired by the New York Giants.

Patricia found his way back to Foxborough, Massachusetts, last winter. The 47-year-old is listed as a senior football advisor on the team's official site.

Belichick said he has "been a big help to me and the organization" and provided insight in areas beyond in-game strategy such as the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

Belichick's comments point to what will be a collaborative approach on offense for New England. The team is without an offensive coordinator after Josh McDaniels took the Las Vegas Raiders job, and Belichick remained coy about who will have the final say for that side of the ball:

The Patriots have certainly earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to these things.

Still, it seems a bit odd not have an experienced offensive play-caller at a time when Mac Jones is still developing as a quarterback. Jones threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a rookie, and the Patriots' hopes will be tied largely to how much he improves in his second season.

Then there's the general state of the AFC, a conference that has seen a number of teams act aggressively to fortify their playoff hopes. Within its own division, New England has to contend with the Buffalo Bills, who are just as strong as they were in 2021, and the Miami Dolphins, who acquired Tyreek Hill as a show of intent.

Belichick's resume speaks for itself, and while the franchise hasn't returned to the heights it enjoyed with Tom Brady, last season's 10-7 record represented more than what was expected.

But fans will nonetheless have a lot of questions if the legendary coach remains true to his word and empowers Patricia and Judge in a big way on offense.