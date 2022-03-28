Report: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to Propose $500M Towards New Titans Stadium

Wesley Hitt

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is prepared to pledge $500 million in bonds toward a new stadium for the Tennessee Titans, according to Axios Nashville's Nate Rau.

Rau reported that "the money must go toward an enclosed stadium." A domed would potentially help the city of Nashville land other major sporting events such as the Final Four and the Super Bowl.

Nissan Stadium, which opened in 1999, qualifies as outmoded at a time when sports franchises have become even more aggressive about building new stadiums.

Turner Field is only two years older, and the Atlanta Braves already ditched it for Truist Park. Choctaw Stadium, formerly the Ballpark in Arlington, only made it 25 years before the Texas Rangers moved on to Globe Life Field in 2020. That was the lifespan of the Georgia Dome, which was demolished in 2017 after the Atlanta Falcons moved into Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Tennessean's Sandy Mazza and Cassandra Stephenson reported in February that officials from the Titans and metro Nashville were reconsidering plans to renovate Nissan Stadium. Building an entirely new stadium was gaining traction instead.

"When you consider the present and future needs of our current stadium, it’s possible that another path, such as a new, modern stadium that could better serve its community’s needs, might be a more responsible option to explored," said Titans spokeswoman Kate Guerra.

Titans president Burke Nihill then went on the record in March to say the team was hopeful of having a new stadium completed by the start of the 2026 NFL season.

The amount of money at play is bound to spark the same conversations surrounding public spending on sports venues that have been happening for decades. There's far more evidence showing how earmarking hundreds of millions of dollars for stadiums is bad business for state and local governments.

But that hasn't stopped the trend in the past, and it doesn't look like it will in the case of Nashville, either.