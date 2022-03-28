The Rock vs. Reigns WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumor; Trish Slaps Becky; Zayn Talks Contract

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Rock vs. Reigns Planned for WrestleMania 39

Stop me when you've heard this before: WWE wants Roman Reigns to face The Rock a—oh, you've heard this? Seventy-five times? For multiple years?

OK then.

Well, guess what? WWE still wants it. Bad.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said WWE's current plan is to have The Rock make a comeback for a WrestleMania 39 bout against his cousin and your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. WrestleMania 39 will be held in Los Angeles, making the travel minimal for the Hollywood star, and The Rock has been increasingly open to a return.

He told Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com that he and Reigns talk about a potential match "all the time."

"It seems like Roman, you know, I'm very close with Roman obviously, and we talk about this all the time, and I continue to encourage him to keep doing your thing, keep sharpening those skills," Johnson said. "I think he's doing a great job with his promo, his execution, his in-ring work. It all continues to improve and grow. ... I'm very, very proud of him. I like everything that he's doing. I like everything that the Usos are doing. I like what they're doing together, and we'll see down the road."

Reigns also made recent comments during an appearance on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max, saying he's the only person in WWE who should get the potential Rock return match.

“I think with everything that I’ve done, with where I’ve pushed this persona, and the character work, and my claim, my rightful claim at the head of this table," Reigns said. "Us being very close and like family, I don’t think there’s any other choice. If he ever wanted to get back into a WWE ring, I am definitely the guy he’s going to want to be facing off against.”

To put it another way: The Rock vs. Reigns will headline WrestleMania 39 unless an injury or The Rock's filming schedule gets in the way. The two would have squashed the rumor by now it if wasn't somewhere in the offing.

All that's left now is to wait for the build and hope it pays off.

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch Being Teased?

Another Attitude Era star could be returning well before we see The Rock.

Trish Stratus made a surprise appearance at Sunday's WWE live event in Canada to confront Becky Lynch, giving her the second-biggest slap heard around the world Sunday night.

Lynch had been antagonizing the WWE Hall of Famer in the lead up to the company's trip to Toronto, which led to Stratus calling her a "brat."

It's possible this was a one-off to pop the Toronto crowd, but with Lita recently making her own in-ring return to take on Lynch, this may be part of a program that gets underway after WrestleMania.

At the very least, Lynch getting her own Legend Killer-type gimmick would be worth the watch.

Sami Zayn Happy in WWE

The Sami Zayn character may be miserable onscreen, but off of it, Zayn appears to be very happy with his lot in life.

WWE's resident conspiracy theorist spoke to Cultaholic and said he's in a "very good place" with the company.

"I’ve been very happy, I’m stimulated creatively even, which I know is a difficult thing to get in WWE sometimes,” Zayn said. “With so many moving parts and so many talented people, sometimes inevitably, you kind of get left behind but I haven’t felt that way in a very long time with WWE. So that was really the main factor driving my decision to stay.

“I was very happy to stay because I felt valued, I felt appreciated and it was reflected as such by the amount of television time I got. So, I don’t know. For me, it was a bit of no-brainer really to stay right now, and I’m happy here and I’m happy to keep doing my thing.”

Zayn's best friend in the wrestling business, Kevin Owens, also inked a long-term contract to stay in WWE despite rumors of an AEW departure. While there was a "subconscious" factor in Owens' decision impacting Zayn's, it seems Zayn would have stuck around even if Owens would have found greener pastures in AEW.

Zayn is set for a marquee WrestleMania match against Johnny Knoxville this weekend at WrestleMania.