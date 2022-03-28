Raiders 'Trying to Build Around' Derek Carr amid Contract Talks, Says Josh McDaniels

AP Photo/AJ Mast

Derek Carr is heading into the final year of his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, but head coach Josh McDaniels said Monday the team is "trying to build around" the quarterback, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

"Derek's going to have to make decisions about what's best for him and we have to try to do what's right for the team," McDaniels added. "There will be a sweet spot in there hopefully for everybody."

Carr's last deal paid $125 million over five years, although the market has shifted significantly in recent seasons. His $25 million average salary now ranks just 14th among NFL quarterbacks, per Spotrac.

The 31-year-old is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, totaling 4,804 passing yards with 23 touchdowns. Even with an extra regular-season game, his 282.6 average yards in 2021 were 20 more than any other year of his career.

The production helped Las Vegas reached the playoffs for just the second time since 2002.

Carr was injured during the team's 2016 postseason appearance, making this year's wild-card matchup the veteran's first playoff start. He totaled 310 passing yards and a touchdown in an eventual loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Raiders are now set up for another run in 2022 after adding All-Pros Davante Adams and Chandler Jones in the offseason.

Questions still remain beyond next season with Carr potentially becoming a free agent.

Las Vegas already has significant liability in 2023 with Adams, Jones, Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller all having more than $17 million in cap hits.

Carr and the Raiders will try to find a deal that works for both sides, although it is seemingly not a guarantee based on the latest comments.