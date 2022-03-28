Detroit Lions Will Be Featured on HBO’s 'Hard Knocks'; Season Debut Set for Aug. 9

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Hard Knocks is coming to Detroit.

The Lions will be featured on the upcoming season of the HBO show, which is set to debut August 9.

"We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions," Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said. "HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best, and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world."

