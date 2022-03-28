Andy Reid Says 'There Was No Rift With' Tyreek Hill Before Chiefs-Dolphins Trade

Mark Brown/Getty Images

There was nothing personal that led to the Kansas City Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill; it was all about business from both sides.

"I love Tyreek. There was no rift with me and Tyreek," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday. "We tried to sign Tyreek at a certain cost."

The receiver was heading into the final year of his contract before a stunning trade to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks. Hill agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension with his new team that made him the highest-paid receiver in history.

Hill previously said money was a key factor in the trade.

"It was tough," he said of leaving the Chiefs. "But when somebody brings you a lot of money, your feelings change."

Kansas City was in discussion with Hill's representatives on a new contract, although the conversation apparently shifted after Davante Adams upended the market at the position with his five-year, $140 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the Chiefs had to consider a trade after the Adams deal.

Reid now has made it clear the team didn't want to go over a certain price point for Hill.

To help replace Hill, the Chiefs signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling (three years, $30 million) to pair with new addition JuJu Smith-Schuster (one year, $10.75 million) at receiver.

Defensively, they are reportedly eyeing free-agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.