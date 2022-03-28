Report: Baker Mayfield Didn't Reject Browns Contract With $30M AAV Before 2021 Season

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas said on his podcast with Andrew Hawkins earlier this week that Baker Mayfield turned down a long-term contract extension with the franchise worth $30 million per year in 2021.

Citing a league source, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said that report is "100 percent false" and "totally erroneous."



This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

