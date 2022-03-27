Titans GM Jon Robinson on A.J. Brown Contract Talks: 'We Want to Keep A.J. a Titan'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is eligible for a contract extension, and general manager Jon Robinson is hoping the two sides can strike a deal.

"A.J. is an important part of what we do. He's a great teammate. He works hard. He's about what we're about," Robinson said, per Jim Wyatt of the team's website. "A.J. is a Titan, and we want to keep A.J. a Titan. And that's part of our goal this offseason, or whenever that manifests itself, to come to an agreement to keep him around."

Robinson's comments come after ESPN's Rich Cimini reported the New York Jets were monitoring the situations of several receivers, including Brown, Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf and San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel.

However, Cimini noted that "at this point, there's no indication that any of them are available."

It's hard to imagine the Titans parting ways with Brown. The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to have a cap hit of $4.5 million in 2022, according to Spotrac. Based on his production over the first three seasons of his career, he is due for a hefty raise.

The Titans selected Brown in the second round of the 2019 draft, and he caught 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie. He followed that up with 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 scores in 2020 en route to a Pro Bowl selection.

Last season, Brown caught 63 passes for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.

The Titans enter the 2022 campaign looking to top the AFC South for the third straight season. Tennessee will need Brown on board to accomplish that feat and make a deep postseason run. However, it's unclear what kind of contract he might receive.

The Miami Dolphins made Tyreek Hill the highest-paid wide receiver in annual average value, signing him to a four-year, $120 million deal. Davante Adams' five-year, $140 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders made him the highest-paid wide receiver in terms of total value.

It's unlikely Brown receives a deal that eclipses either mark, but he should become one of the highest-paid receivers in the league soon.