WWE's Alexa Bliss Denies Rumor She Has Heat with Ronda Rousey: 'Comical & Not True'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Despite what you may have read, there is no beef between Alexa Bliss and Ronda Rousey.

Bliss took to Twitter to clear up rumors she did not like working with Rousey because of the former MMA star's in-ring style.

Bliss suffered two concussions while working with Rousey in 2018, causing her to miss several months of action. She had been planned for a match against Trish Stratus at the Evolution event but was forced to miss that match due to the second concussion.

"This is probably the match I was looking forward to the most. From the day I started in WWE I said, ‘I wanted a match with Trish Stratus.’ It’s very heartbreaking when it’s out of your control," Bliss said on WWE 365.

Rousey is perhaps the single most famous woman competitor in MMA history and helped blaze the trail for women being included in UFC. She's also an Olympic bronze medallist in judo.

One of the biggest changes Rousey has had to make in her transition from the fighting world to professional wrestling is trying not to hurt anyone. Even the most trained and seasoned pro wrestlers have slip-ups every once in a while, and Rousey was extremely green during her first run in WWE. It's no surprise that there were occasional mistakes, though it does not appear Bliss has any lingering animosity.