WWE Rumors: Bobby Lashley to Return from Injury for Final Raw Before WrestleMania 38

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

A bald former WWE champion is set to make his awaited return to Raw on Monday ahead of WrestleMania 38.

Just not the beer-swilling one with the goatee.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported Bobby Lashley is set to make his TV return ahead of the year's biggest premium live event.

Lashley hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, where he lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar. He was eliminated before participating in the match and placed into "concussion protocol" that was designed to write Lashley off while he dealt with a legitimate shoulder injury.

Fightful Select reported Lashley has been slated to face Omos at WrestleMania, provided he's cleared by doctors in time. He did not undergo surgery for the shoulder issue, which would have kept him out of action through WrestleMania season.

Omos has been angling for a singles match at WrestleMania on Raw for weeks, racking up several wins in the process.

Lashley would seemingly be returning as a babyface if he is indeed Omos' Mania opponent.