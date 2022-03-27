Arkansas' Eric Musselman: 'I Will Be Shocked' If Duke Isn't 2022 National Champions

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils defeated the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks 78-69 on Saturday in the Sweet 16 at the Chase Center to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2015, and Mike Krzyzewski's squad is primed to take home another title.

Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman agreed, telling reporters after Saturday's matchup that he would be surprised if Duke didn't win the NCAA tournament.

Duke is among the most successful programs in NCAA history and has reached 13 Final Fours under Krzyzewski, who is set to retire after this season.

The Blue Devils have one of the best offenses remaining in the tournament, headlined by Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr., Trevor Keels, Mark Williams and AJ Griffin, who led Duke with 18 points against the Razorbacks.

After Saturday's win, Coach K explained why his team has found so much success through this year's tournament.

“I feel so good about my guys," Krzyzewski said, according to Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo Sports. "In this NCAA tournament, my team is just playing such good basketball in pressure situations. They were a close team before the NCAAs, but during these last four games, they’ve been terrific.”

A Final Four matchup against No. 8 North Carolina or No. 15 Saint Peter's awaits the Blue Devils. Duke is very familiar with the Tar Heels, but the Peacocks are amid one of the most impressive NCAA tournament runs in history, knocking off No. 2 Kentucky, No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue to reach the Elite Eight. They present an intriguing matchup.

If Duke faces UNC next, they'll be in a much better place than when they played the Tar Heels on March 5, Krzyzewski's final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. UNC upset Duke 94-81 in that game.

Duke hasn't won the NCAA title since 2015. If they win it again this year, it will mark Coach K's sixth championship with the Blue Devils.