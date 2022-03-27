X

    Pacers vs. Raptors Suspended After Speaker Catches Fire in Scotiabank Arena

    Adam WellsMarch 27, 2022

    Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Saturday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena has been suspended due to a fire in the building. 

    Per Toronto Police Operations on Twitter, police were called to the arena after receiving reports of a speaker catching fire. 

    Toronto Police Operations @TPSOperations

    FIRE:<br>Scotiabank Arena<br>- reports of a speaker on fire at the <a href="https://twitter.com/ScotiabankArena?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ScotiabankArena</a><br>- police o/s<br>- <a href="https://twitter.com/Toronto_Fire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Toronto_Fire</a> o/s - advised 2 alarm-fire, TFS requesting the arena be evacuated as a precaution<br>- no reported injuries<br>- potential road closures in the area<br>- expect delays<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO565176?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO565176</a><br>^al

    Per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet 590 The Fan, the fire chief requested the arena be evacuated even though there is "no threat to public safety."

    Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC

    Broadcast further explains that there was an electrical fire in the speaker. Was concern it could fall.<br><br>Still awaiting word if this game will be resumed tonight still or at a later date.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

