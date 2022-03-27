Pacers vs. Raptors Suspended After Speaker Catches Fire in Scotiabank Arena

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

Saturday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena has been suspended due to a fire in the building.

Per Toronto Police Operations on Twitter, police were called to the arena after receiving reports of a speaker catching fire.

Per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet 590 The Fan, the fire chief requested the arena be evacuated even though there is "no threat to public safety."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.