Kansas' Bill Self Calls Elite 8 'The Hardest Game in the Tournament to Not Win'

The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks are back in the Elite Eight for the first time since the 2017-18 season, and head coach Bill Self knows his team's matchup against the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will be a difficult one.

Self said, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg:

"It's the hardest game in the tournament to not win. You can talk about first round, you can talk about whatever, it's the hardest game. The national championship finals, at least you're playing for it all. But this one, every goal of every team is road to the Final Four. It's not road to the national championship. It's road to the Final Four."

Self, who has been head coach of the Jayhawks since 2003, owns a 3-5 record in the Elite Eight.

