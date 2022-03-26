Christian Eriksen Scores in Denmark Return 9 Months After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen made his highly anticipated return to international soccer during the second half of Saturday's friendly against the Netherlands, and he did not disappoint.

Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest nine months ago, scored within the first two minutes of returning to the field for Denmark.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

