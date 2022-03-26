X

    Christian Eriksen Scores in Denmark Return 9 Months After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

    Erin WalshMarch 27, 2022

    Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen made his highly anticipated return to international soccer during the second half of Saturday's friendly against the Netherlands, and he did not disappoint. 

    Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest nine months ago, scored within the first two minutes of returning to the field for Denmark. 

    Just 9 months after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at the Euros, he's back playing for Denmark. <br><br>Incredible ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/2j5mcloCbO">pic.twitter.com/2j5mcloCbO</a>

    CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN SCORES TWO MINUTES INTO HIS RETURN TO INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL!!! <a href="https://t.co/BztWOVLGqM">pic.twitter.com/BztWOVLGqM</a>

