No. 2 Villanova Beats No. 5 Houston to Advance to Final Four in Men's NCAA Tournament

For the first time since the 2017-18 season, the second-seeded Villanova Wildcats are headed to the Final Four after defeating the fifth-seeded Houston Cougars 50-44 on Saturday in Elite Eight action at AT&T Center.

This is the third time since the 2015-16 season that Villanova has reached the Final Four under head coach Jay Wright. The Wildcats won the NCAA title in 2016 and 2018.

The Wildcats have had an impressive run in the NCAA tournament, also defeating Delaware, Ohio State and Michigan behind solid performances from Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels and Justin Moore.

Gillespie was somewhat invisible Saturday, but Houston's significant offense struggles allowed the Wildcats to escape with a win.

Notable Performers

Jermaine Samuels, Villanova: 16 PTS, 10 REB

Taze Moore, Houston: 15 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST

Caleb Daniels, Villanova: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

Jamal Shead, Houston: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST

Collin Gillespie, Villanova: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST

Jermaine Samuels Continues Impressive NCAA Tournament Run

Samuels has been one of Villanova's best players throughout the NCAA tournament, and he was a difficult matchup for Houston on Saturday night thanks to his size, strength and versatility.

The senior forward led the team with 16 points and 10 rebounds to help boost the Wildcats into the Final Four, and it was only his latest double-digit performance.

In a first-round win over Creighton, Samuels notched 15 points. He followed that up with 17 points against Ohio State in the second round and 22 points against Michigan in the Sweet 16.

Samuels' performance on Saturday was even more important because star guard Collin Gillespie struggled, making just one of six shots from the floor and zero of four from beyond the arc.

While Gillespie will undoubtedly need to be better in the next round, it's an excellent sign for Villanova that players like Samuels are elevating their game through each contest.

To put his impact into perspective, Samuels entered Saturday's game against Houston averaging 11 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season.

Wright's teams have always been focused on team efforts, and that's exactly what it's going to take for the Wildcats to win another title under the veteran head coach.

Houston Offense Abysmal in Close Game Against Villanova

The Cougars kept the score close throughout Saturday's game, but they were never able to overcome a very beatable Villanova side that saw its own offensive struggles.

Houston made 17 of 57 shots from the floor and was even worse from beyond the arc, making just one of 20 shots. It was by far the Cougars' worst shooting performance of the NCAA tournament.

Entering Saturday's game, Houston was shooting 54.9 percent from the floor and 34.5 percent from deep this season, according to Sports Reference.

While many of the team's difficulties on Saturday could be attributed to the solid defense Villanova played, the Cougars even struggled to make open shots.

The Cougars had seven players averaging double digits this season. Only Taze Moore reached double digits against the Wildcats, finishing with 15 points, in addition to 10 rebounds and one assist.

However, it's important to note the Cougars were missing their best offensive player in Marcus Sasser, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in December. Before going down, he led the team with 17.7 points per game.

Had Sasser been available, Houston might have been the team moving on to the Final Four. Instead, the Cougars will be looking for ways to improve next season.

What's Next?

Villanova moves on to the Final Four and will face either No. 1 Kansas or No. 10 Miami.