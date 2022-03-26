Eagles Rumors: Kyzir White Agrees to 1-Year, $5M Contract After Chargers Stint

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly came to terms with linebacker Kyzir White in free agency on Saturday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are signing White to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

White, 26, has spent his entire four-year NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers and set career highs with 144 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack last season.

L.A. selected White in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of West Virginia, and he immediately transitioned from safety to linebacker.

A knee injury limited White to three games as a rookie, but he gradually received more playing time and became a bigger part of the defense in each of the following three seasons.

White finished with 40 tackles and one interception in 16 games, including seven starts, in 2019. He followed that up with 77 tackles in 2020, which was a season that saw him start 10 of the 11 games he appeared in.

Last season, White remained healthy throughout the campaign and started all 17 regular-season games, which came at an ideal time for him since 2021 was the final year of his rookie contract.

White didn't end up getting a big multi-year deal in free agency, but all signs point toward him continuing to be a starter in Philadelphia.

Linebacker has been one of the Eagles' biggest problem areas over the past few seasons, and it was shaping up to potentially be an issue again in 2022 before the White signing.

The Eagles did address the position by signing pass-rushing linebacker Haason Reddick in free agency, but the other starting linebackers were penciled in as Davion Taylor and T.J. Edwards.

Now, White figures to take Taylor's spot, giving the Eagles the most talented linebacker corps they have had in years.

Philly surprised many observers by making the playoffs last season under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni, and based on some of the moves the Eagles have made this offseason, including the signing of White, they have a solid chance to return to the playoffs in 2022.