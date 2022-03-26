Doug Edert: Saint Peter's 'Happy' but 'Not Satisfied at All' After Win over Purdue

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The 15-seed Saint Peter's Peacocks defeated the three-seed Purdue Boilermakers 67-64 on Friday at Wells Fargo Center in the Sweet 16, becoming the first 15 seed in NCAA history to advance to the Elite Eight.

However, Peacocks guard Doug Edert said the team isn't satisfied just yet.

"Well we're happy," Edert said after the win. "We're happy, but don't mistake, we're not satisfied. We're not satisfied at all."

Saint Peter's has had an impressive run to the Elite Eight. The Peacocks knocked off the No. 2 seed Kentucky Wildcats 85-79 in the first round before upsetting the No. 7 Murray State Racers 70-60 in the second round to reach the Sweet 16.

Saint Peter's is set to face either No. 4 UCLA or No. 8 North Carolina in the Elite Eight. If the team reaches the Final Four, it will be one of the most impressive runs in NCAA tournament history, if it hasn't been already.