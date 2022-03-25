Baker Mayfield Trade Rumors: QB's Contract Holding Up Browns' Talks with Teams

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield will not be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback in 2022 after the franchise acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. So, general manager Andrew Berry is trying to trade him, but there's one particular thing standing in the way of a deal coming to fruition.

Teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Mayfield, but not at his salary, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 2018 first overall pick is set to make $18.8 million in 2022 before becoming a free agent, according to Spotrac.

Rapoport also noted the Browns might not do anything about Mayfield because he could start games in the event Watson is suspended. The former Texans signal-caller was cleared of any criminal charges, but still faces 22 civil lawsuits that allege sexual assault and misconduct.

In addition, the NFL is conducting its own investigation into the allegations and could suspend Watson under the personal conduct policy.

Mayfield has been Cleveland's starter since 2018, but he has been inconsistent, so it's no surprise teams aren't willing to take on his salary. The 26-year-old especially struggled in 2021, completing 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

However, Mayfield struggled with a shoulder injury throughout the season and played with a shoulder brace. The ailment undoubtedly affected his performance, and he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in January.

Many teams that had quarterback vacancies this offseason have already filled them. The Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks; the New Orleans Saints re-signed Jameis Winston; the Indianapolis Colts traded for Matt Ryan; and the Atlanta Falcons signed Marcus Mariota.

The Seahawks and Carolina Panthers could use an upgrade at the position, but there's no reason for them to make a deal for Mayfield and his high salary. Both teams could address the need in the 2022 draft, or they could rely on Drew Lock and Sam Darnold, respectively.

If Mayfield isn't traded, he'll become a free agent in 2023 and eligible to sign with whomever he pleases, which seems like a possibility.