Dolphins' Byron Jones Restructures Contract, Jokes About Practice vs. Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones provided a humorous take Friday on his decision to restructure his contract to make room under the salary cap for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Jones joked that the restructure will put him in a position to get worn out by Hill in practice:

ESPN's Field Yates reported Friday that Jones agreed to convert $13.255 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, saving the Dolphins $10.604 million against the cap.

That came on the heels of the Dolphins acquiring Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs this week for a first-round pick (No. 29), 2022 second-round pick (No. 50) and fourth-round pick in 2022, as well as fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023.

Miami subsequently signed Hill to a four-year, $120 million contract to make him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL on an annual basis.

The Dolphins also signed offensive tackle Terron Armstead to a five-year, $75 million contract in free agency this week.

In Hill, the Dolphins are getting one of the most electric playmakers in the NFL and a wideout who has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his six NFL seasons.

Hill has played a huge role in the success of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and the Miami front office is undoubtedly hopeful he can do something similar for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.