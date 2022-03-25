Baker Mayfield Rift Denied by Browns Owner, Says Team Didn't Say It Wants 'Adult' QB

AP Photo/Don Wright

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has denied a report about the team's stance on Baker Mayfield.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Haslam said the Browns think highly of Mayfield and the report about wanting an "adult" at the position was inaccurate.

Before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson, ESPN's Chris Mortensen said on a March 16 episode of SportsCenter that Cleveland and Mayfield were headed for a breakup because the team wanted "an adult" at quarterback.

Mayfield posted a message on Twitter addressed to Browns fans on March 15 thanking them for their support over the past four seasons:

Two days after that message, Mayfield told ESPN's Adam Schefter he requested a trade because his relationship with the Browns was "too far gone to mend."

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, the Browns told Mayfield's camp they were "not accommodating his request."

At the time, Cleveland had reportedly been told it was out of the running to acquire Watson from the Houston Texans. He eventually changed his mind, receiving a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract extension.

Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and sexual misconduct. He could also be disciplined by the NFL under the personal conduct policy but won't face criminal charges after two grand juries declined to indict him amid 10 different criminal complaints alleging sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

Cleveland's acquisition of Watson would seem to significantly increase the likelihood of Mayfield being traded this offseason. He is owed $18.9 million in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract.

Mayfield, who had surgery to repair a torn labrum in January, threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 starts last season.