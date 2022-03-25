Sam Darnold 'In the Lead' to Be Panthers' Starting QB, GM Scott Fitterer Says

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Amid all the offseason turnover at quarterback around the NFL, the Carolina Panthers could be running it back with Sam Darnold in 2022.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Darnold is "in the lead" to be the team's starting quarterback.

"We want him to take it and run with it," Fitterer said of Darnold. "But we're gonna add a lot of competition to that room. The whole emphasis is to stabilize the quarterback position to play winning football."

The Panthers were connected to virtually every marquee quarterback who has already been traded this offseason. The Athletic's Joe Person reported they had discussions with the Seattle Seahawks about Russell Wilson before he was dealt to the Denver Broncos.

Carolina was one of four finalists for Deshaun Watson. ESPN's David Newton reported before he was traded to the Cleveland Browns that the Panthers were going to make an "aggressive" offer for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo appear to be the two biggest quarterback dominoes still standing. There has been no indication that Carolina is interested in Garoppolo at this point.

On Wednesday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show (starts at :10 mark), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the Panthers could have interest in Mayfield if the Browns are willing to pay a portion of his 2022 salary.

Carolina also has the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft if it wants to add a quarterback with its top choice.

Darnold was acquired by the Panthers from the New York Jets in April 2021. Carolina picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal after the trade, guaranteeing his $18.9 million salary for 2022.

In his first season with the Panthers, Darnold threw for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games.