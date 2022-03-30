WWE WrestleMania 38: Best Booking Options for Reigns vs. Lesnar, Title Matches

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

WrestleMania 38 is set to be headlined by several major title matches, including a world championship unification bout between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Reigns and Lesnar will put the Universal Championship and WWE Championship on the line, respectively, in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania on Sunday, and the winner will leave with both belts in tow.

While that match is the headliner, the Raw Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, Raw Tag Team Championships, SmackDown Tag Team Championships and WWE Women's Tag Team Championships will all be on the line as well.

When it comes to Reigns vs. Lesnar and the rest of the WrestleMania 38 title matches, here is a breakdown of the best potential booking decisions for each.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Reigns and Lesnar are WWE's two biggest stars, so it is tough for the company to go wrong regardless of who it books to win Sunday's main event.

As things stand, Lesnar is a part-time performer and Reigns is a full-time Superstar, so giving Reigns the win and both titles makes the most sense, especially since it would continue a nearly two-year-long title run.

Another booking wrinkle that would put the icing on the cake for WrestleMania would be a surprise appearance by Reigns' cousin, The Rock, to end the show and set the stage for Reigns vs. Rock at WrestleMania 39.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Becky Lynch technically hasn't lost the Raw Women's Championship since winning it in the main event of WrestleMania 35, but that should change at WrestleMania 38.

Lynch has been dominant since returning from maternity leave at last year's SummerSlam, which is when she turned heel and defeated Bianca Belair in a matter of seconds after hitting her with a sucker punch.

The entire story has been building toward Belair getting her revenge on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and WWE has no viable option other than to have The EST win a huge title match at WrestleMania for the second year in a row after beating Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey are no strangers to one another on the WrestleMania stage, as they were part of the Triple Threat main event at WrestleMania 35 along with Lynch.

Flair and Rousey lost that match, but one of them has to win at WrestleMania 38, and there is little doubt that it will and should be Rousey.

Rousey is one of the greatest female MMA fighters of all time and the biggest crossover star WWE has, so a decisive win by making Charlotte tap out followed by a yearlong title reign and a match against Lynch at next year's WrestleMania is the way to go.

RK-Bro vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

In a bout that has a chance to be one of the greatest tag team title matches in WrestleMania history, RK-Bro will defend against The Street Profits and Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat.

RK-Bro recently won the titles back in a Triple Threat on Raw against Alpha Academy and the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, and if the WrestleMania match is given ample time, it has a chance to be just as special.

There is an argument to be made for giving The Street Profits their WrestleMania moment because of how over they are with the crowd, but Randy Orton and Riddle are so red hot as a duo that they should win by pinning either Chad Gable or Otis, which would set off a raucous celebration.

The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Rick Boogs is set to get the biggest opportunity of his young career at WrestleMania, as he and Shinsuke Nakamura will challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Usos are one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history, and beating them at the Showcase of the Immortals would be a huge feather in the cap of both Boogs and Nakamura.

Given that Reigns should be in line to become a double world champion at WrestleMania, however, having The Usos retain and keeping much of the gold within The Bloodline would be in WWE's best interest.

Carmella & Zelina Vega vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Much of WWE's best talent is set to vie for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania when Carmella and Queen Zelina put the titles on the line.

A strong argument could be made for any of the four teams in the match to prevail, but Sasha Banks and Naomi feel like the best fit to become the next tag champs.

Banks has remarkably never won a WrestleMania match despite all of her success, and she deserves to finally break through at the Show of Shows. In doing so, her Team B.A.D. reunion with Naomi will be confirmed as a huge success.