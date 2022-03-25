Robert Kraft Invites Brothers Who Stopped Runaway Bus to Patriots 2022 Season Opener

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft praised two Maine students for a quick response after their bus driver suffered a heart attack last week, and he offered them tickets to the team's first home game of the 2022 NFL season.

Kraft joined a Zoom call with brothers Connor and Seamus Collins on Tuesday, according to Alexandra Francisco of the Patriots' official website.

"You guys really called an audible on that bus," Kraft said. "You're very brave and special and we respect and admire what you both did, how courageous you both were. So, we were wondering if we could invite you to the opening game this year and get you tickets?"

Connor, 16, took control of the bus and slammed on the breaks as it veered toward a ditch and Seamus, 12, called 911 to request help for bus driver Arthur McDougall, 77. McDougall later died after being transported to a local hospital, per Francisco.

Marc Hagan, chief of the Topsham Police Department in Maine, told the Associated Press he appreciated the brothers' "deliberate action to save lives."

Seamus said their parents "taught us to be leaders" and that's how they knew when to act, according to Francisco.

"It was one of those things where you look back on everything that's important, and in a split second, you realize what you need to do," he said. "I tried to calm people down on the bus, flag cars down, call 911. I wanted to get to the back of the bus and open the back door, but everyone was crowding."

There were a total of 14 students on the bus at the time of the incident.

The brothers, who are Pats fans, accepted Kraft's invitation, but they'll have to wait until the NFL schedule is released to find out when they're heading to Gillette Stadium.