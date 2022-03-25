Bears Rumors: Nick Foles Trades Being Explored After Trevor Siemian Contract

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

The Chicago Bears are reportedly exploring trade options for Nick Foles after they added another veteran to their quarterback room Friday.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Bears had already looked into trade opportunities and will continue to do so in relation to Foles. Garafolo added that the "writing is on the wall" when it comes to the end of Foles' tenure in Chicago.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Friday that the Bears signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year, $4 million contract in free agency. Siemian figures to be the backup for second-year man Justin Fields.

Chicago acquired Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to the 2020 season for a fourth-round draft pick.

Foles essentially split time with Mitchell Trubisky, appearing in nine games and starting seven of them. Foles went just 2-5 as the starter and completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Bears allowed Trubisky to leave via free agency during the offseason, but Foles slid down the depth chart behind free-agent signing Andy Dalton and Fields, who was the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Foles played sparingly in 2021, starting one game, although he was victorious and went 24-of-35 for 250 yards with one touchdown and no picks.

The 33-year-old has been best utilized as a backup in recent seasons, but he will forever be remembered for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles and his remarkable playoff performance following the 2017 season.

When Carson Wentz went down late in the campaign with a torn ACL, Foles led one of the most unexpected runs in the history of the NFL's postseason.

He threw for 971 yards, six touchdowns and one interception in three playoff games, and he was named MVP in a shocking Super Bowl LII upset of Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

That same success has eluded him ever since with the Eagles, Jaguars and Bears, but there is value in having a veteran quarterback who has achieved such a level of greatness.

Foles has also shown that he can be a productive starter over lengthy stretches. Most notably, he went 8-2 in 10 starts and threw for 2,891 yards, 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions in 2013 with the Eagles, leading to his only Pro Bowl selection.

While Foles is a different player now, any number of teams could benefit from having a veteran backup of his ilk. Those teams may be content to sign him after he's released rather than giving up assets to get him, however.