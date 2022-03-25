Report: Lakers, Dodgers Co-Owner Todd Boehly on Short List to Buy Chelsea

Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A group led by American businessman Todd Boehly, who owns a minority stake in the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, reportedly advanced to the next round of bidding to purchase English Premier League club Chelsea.

ESPN's James Olley reported Friday that Boehly's contingent, also featuring Swiss businessman Hansjorg Wyss and British property investor Jonathan Goldstein, was informed they've moved on in the process by The Raine Group, which is handling the sale.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch, announced March 2 he planned to sell the club amid mounting pressure following Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

The Raine Group received between 20 and 30 offers for the Blues and is expected to trim the list to a select few before presenting the final proposals to Chelsea leadership, per Olley. The UK government will have to provide final approval.

Another group that advanced is led by British businessman Sir Martin Broughton and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe, according to the ESPN report.

Matt Slater of The Athletic reported earlier Friday groups led by British property developer Nick Candy and New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson are among those informed they're out of the running.

While Abramovich's assets have been frozen by the UK government, the United States has so far opted against issuing sanctions against the prominent oligarch.

Vivian Salama, Justin Scheck and Max Colchester of the Wall Street Journal reported Friday the reason for that is a conversation between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Abramovich could be used as part of peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich had suggested support for Ukraine as part of his statement announcing the Chelsea sale.

"Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated," he said. "The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."

The Russian attack on Ukraine just entered its second month after the invasion began Feb. 24. Putin has given no indication he plans to stop the military assault despite worldwide condemnation.

Meanwhile, the Raine Group so far hasn't provided a firm timetable to finalize the sale of Chelsea as the club continues to play the 2021-22 season.