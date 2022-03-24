Kyler Murray 'Not Really Too Worried About My Future as a Cardinal' Despite Rumors

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

At one point this offseason, Kyler Murray's relationship with the Arizona Cardinals looked to be on uneven ground. However, the star quarterback isn't overly concerned about his future with the franchise.

Speaking with reporters Thursday for the first time since Arizona's 34-11 wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Murray said: "I'm an Arizona Cardinal. I've done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal."

Speculation about Murray's standing with the Cardinals began in February when he removed all references to the team from his social media accounts. His agent then issued a statement saying the quarterback wanted a new contract, causing further speculation that he was unhappy with the franchise.

Murray has since restored references to the Cardinals on his social media pages, and on Thursday, he said scrubbing his profiles had nothing to do with the franchise.

"If you are a kid my age, you're used to people take off [posts]," Murray said. "That's just a thing. I took everything off of there besides one picture. It had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that."

In terms of a contract extension, he added he was going to focus on football and let "people who have to take care of that stuff take care of that stuff."

Murray, who was selected first overall by the Cardinals in the 2019 draft, won't become an unrestricted free agent until 2024. The team has yet to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023, though general manager Steve Keim told reporters March 1 that Arizona intends to exercise it.



The 24-year-old has had an impressive start to his career, throwing for more than 3,700 yards and at least 20 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. In 2021, he completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards and 24 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and five scores.

For now, it seems he's keeping the focus on continuing to build on those numbers.

