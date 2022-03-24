Davante Adams Rumors: Ex-Packers WR Asked for Raiders Trade Shortly After 2021 Season

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly requested a trade shortly after the 2021 season came to a close, according to USA Today's Tom Silverstein.

He reportedly made it clear that his desire was to play with Derek Carr, his former college teammate at Fresno State, and the Las Vegas Raiders.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

