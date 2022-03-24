Rick Barnes, Tennessee Agree to Contract Extension Through 2026-27 Season

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Tennessee and men's basketball coach Rick Barnes agreed to a contract extension that will keep the 67-year-old with the program through at least the 2026-27 season.

"Rick has built an incredible culture within our men's basketball program that has spread throughout Vol Nation," director of athletics Danny White said in a statement. "I've had a blast watching the best fanbase in the country embrace this team and create the most electric environment in college basketball. Coach Barnes' leadership is steady, and his players exude high character. They take pride in representing our university and the state of Tennessee with class and an unrivaled competitive drive.

"Having played and coached the game, basketball has a special place in my heart. To that end, I can't overstate how fortunate we are to have Rick Barnes leading our program. I am unbelievably excited about our bright future as we chase future championships on the hardwood."

Barnes just finished his seventh season in Knoxville, leading the Volunteers to a 27-8 record and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. While the team fell short in a second-round loss to Michigan, Barnes has led the program to the tournament in four of the last five seasons (there was no postseason in 2020 because of COVID-19).

Before his arrival at Tennessee, Barnes spent 17 seasons leading the University of Texas. He led the Longhorns to 16 NCAA tournaments but was again defined by a lack of March success, making only one Final Four despite regularly having some of the best talent in the country.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tennessee has become an increasingly strong recruiting power the past two seasons, ranking fifth in both 2020 and 2021 in 247Sports' composite rankings. The program had two first-round draft picks in 2021, Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer, and Kennedy Chandler projects as a first-rounder if he declares this season.

Adding major talent to the roster has made Tennessee a player in the SEC during the regular season, but expectations are going to continue rising for March if Barnes keeps landing top recruits.