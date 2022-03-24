Bobby Wagner Says 'I Just Want to Win' with Next Team After Release from Seahawks

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner has one thing on his mind when choosing his next team.

"I just want to win," he told TMZ Sports.

Wagner had spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks before being released earlier this month. He was named first-team All-Pro six times in this stretch and helped the team reach two Super Bowls, winning it all after the 2013 season.

Seattle finished just 7-10 in 2021, however, marking the squad's first losing season since Wagner was drafted in 2012.

With Seattle now in an apparent rebuild, Wagner has a chance to join a contender.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported right after his release that the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals all had interest. ESPN's Ed Werder also reported interest from the Dallas Cowboys.

All four teams made the playoffs last year.

Rapoport more recently reported mutual interest between Wagner and the Rams, who won the Super Bowl last season.

If winning is the main objective, it'll be hard to top an offer from L.A. The team also already proved it can integrate veterans well after utilizing Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller last season.

With a defense that already includes superstars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, the unit could be even more dangerous in 2022.