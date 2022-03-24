Chiefs Trade Rumors: Jaguars' Laviska Shenault a Target After Tyreek Hill Deal

AP Photo/Paul Connors

After trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs are scouring the market for potential replacements.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, the Chiefs are inquiring about Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Laviska Shenault. The 23-year-old is entering his third NFL season in 2022.

Shenault is considered to be a promising young receiver with untapped potential. Schultz noted that he has "plenty of fans throughout the league" with one head coach telling him there's "only a matter of time before he really pops.

Shenault ranked second on the Jaguars with 63 catches for 619 yards on 100 targets. But he failed to score a touchdown all season despite appearing in 16 games. As a rookie, the Colorado product reached the end zone five times.

The Jaguars have employed Shenault in a variety of ways. He's recorded 29 rushing attempts in his young career for 129 yards with an average of 4.6 yards per carry.

Jacksonville made multiple additions to its receiving corps this offseason. The team added wideouts Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, as well as tight end Evan Engram.

If Jacksonville holds onto Shenault, he will be a key part of helping to facilitate the development of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick threw for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while completing just 59.6 percent of his passes.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If Lawrence and Shenault can develop better chemistry, it would be a major boost to the Jaguars offense.