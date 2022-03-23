Colin Kaepernick Says He's 'Still Hopeful' for Chance to Work Out for Seahawks

Kevin Winter/WireImage,

The Seattle Seahawks aren't exactly set at quarterback after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and one former division rival is hoping for a chance at an official workout.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reported Colin Kaepernick threw passes Wednesday to a group of people that included Seahawks wide receiver Aaron Fuller. The former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller said he has discussed a potential workout with head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider and hopes to make something work.

"Not yet," he said when asked if the Seahawks have officially said they will work him out. "Still waiting for that chance. Still hopeful. ... Still hoping that door is open and get a chance to walk through it."

This is not the first time Kaepernick has been connected to the Seahawks.

He had a meeting with the team in 2017 but remained unsigned. He also recently worked out with Tyler Lockett this offseason, and the Seahawks wide receiver said he was ready for a return to the league:

Carroll even told reporters Kaepernick deserved another opportunity in the NFL after reaching out to him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter cited a source who said the Nevada product is "in the best shape of his life" and is "ready to play."

Kaepernick didn't shy away from his desire to return either:

The 34-year-old has not played in an NFL game since the 2016 campaign when he threw for 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions in 12 games for the 49ers. He notably led San Francisco to the Super Bowl during the 2012 campaign and the NFC Championship Game during the 2013 season but has remained unsigned after opting out of his deal in 2017.

Kaepernick protested against police brutality and racial injustice when he played for the 49ers by kneeling during the national anthem. He and former teammate Eric Reid alleged there was collusion around the league to prevent them from signing with teams in the aftermath of those protests and eventually agreed to a confidential settlement with the NFL.

While it has been some time since Kaepernick competed at the highest level, Seattle has an apparent vacancy for quarterback competition following the Wilson trade and a head coach who has publicly said he deserves another opportunity.

It seems like a tailor-made situation.