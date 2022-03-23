Tyreek Hill Thanks Chiefs, Fans in Letter After Dolphins Trade: 'It Was an Honor'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill's time with the Kansas City Chiefs is over after six seasons, but the wide receiver had nothing but good things to say about his tenure after he was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

Hill posted a lengthy message thanking the Kansas City community, the organization, the coaching staff and his teammates, including head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He also thanked the fans, adding "it was an honor to play in front of you."

"Kansas City will always hold a special place in my heart," he wrote.

The message comes after the Dolphins announced that they acquired Hill from the Chiefs in exchange for a first-round pick, second-round pick and fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft and a fourth-round pick and sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Miami didn't just give up significant draft capital to land Hill. It also paid him quite handsomely.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the AFC East team agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension that featured $72.2 million in guarantees. It makes him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL based on average annual value after the Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a five-year, $140 million deal with Davante Adams.

Hill has been one of the most productive wideouts in the league as a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who also helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl during his time with the team, which selected him with a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He finished last season with 111 catches for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns after hauling in 87 catches for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns the prior year.

While this NFL offseason has been filled with plenty of unexpected twists and turns, the Hill trade came together quickly after the Adams move to the Raiders. Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported the Chiefs started thinking about a trade after Adams' deal with Las Vegas.

Still, fans have grown accustomed to seeing Hill streak downfield for Mahomes deep balls all while Travis Kelce gets open on underneath routes as part of a daunting offense.

Now the newest Dolphin will look to do the same with Tua Tagovailoa even though he is still clearly appreciative of his time in Kansas City.