Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin Tried to Apologize After TCU Cheerleader Video Surfaced

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin reached out to a member of the TCU dance team to apologize after a video of him seemingly coming into contact with her chest as he walked off the court circulated online.

Mathurin did not say whether the woman responded to an email he sent through the TCU athletic department, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke released a statement saying Mathurin did not believe he made any contact with the dance team member.

"Shortly after returning to Tucson, I was notified that people on social media were claiming a video clip showed Bennedict Mathurin may have made physical contact with a TCU student while walking off the court. I have reached out to TCU's Athletics Department, and I spoke with Bennedict," Heeke said.

"While he does not recall any contact, he has attempted to reach out to the TCU student through their Athletic Department to apologize."

Mathurin bowed and then outstretched his arms as he walked off the court after scoring 30 points in the Wildcats' 85-80 victory over the Horned Frogs. It appears that Mathurin either made contact with the dancer's breast with his left hand or pulled away right before touching her.

Video of the incident shot from multiple angles paints an unclear picture of what actually happened.

The dancer did not have any visible reaction when Mathurin walked past her.

TCU's athletic department has not made any public comment, nor has the woman.

It does not appear Arizona plans to impose any discipline on Mathurin. The Wildcats are set to play Houston on Thursday in the Sweet 16.