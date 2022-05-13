2022 Baltimore Ravens Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After failing to reach the playoffs last season, the Baltimore Ravens are looking to bounce back in 2022.

The squad dealt with significant injuries throughout the 2021 campaign at nearly every position, especially devastating the depth chart at running back and the defensive secondary. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson was also forced to miss five games.

The result was an 8-9 record, the franchise's first losing season since 2015.

After trading away receiver Marquise Brown in the offseason, there are even more questions about the roster.

This team still features many of the pieces that helped the Ravens go 25-7 in 2019-20, including Jackson and a defense full of Pro Bowlers. It should be enough to get Baltimore back into playoff contention and potentially in the Super Bowl hunt if the players can stay on the field.

The AFC North remains one of the toughest divisions in football, although Baltimore gets to take advantage of an easier schedule after finishing in fourth place last year.

Here's a look at the full schedule for 2022.

2022 Baltimore Ravens Schedule

Analysis

The schedule could have been worse.

Road games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots should be difficult, but the Ravens have never been afraid of facing New England or Tom Brady in big matchups.

The NFC South still represents some favorable matchups and there are several winnable road games against the New York Jets, New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. Each team could improve behind its young quarterback, but it's not quite as fearsome as other road trips.

The Buffalo Bills remain a scary opponent behind MVP candidate Josh Allen, but it could be an opportunity for the Ravens to prove themselves as a contender in the AFC.

Outside of Brady, Allen, Joe Burrow and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, there are few quarterbacks who should scare opposing defenses on this schedule.

Even with the question marks on the Ravens defensive line, this unit should be able to keep most teams in check.

Pivotal Matchups

Games against the Pittsburgh Steelers are always important for the Ravens, but the division rival is now looking at life beyond Ben Roethlisberger. It's difficult to expect the team to get as excited to face Mitchell Trubisky or rookie Desmond Ridder under center.

Instead, the most important games on the schedule will be against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals embarrassed Baltimore in the regular season last year, outscoring the Ravens 82-38 over the two-game sweep. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase were as good as advertised and ran circles against the Ravens secondary.

Cincinnati will have even more confidence in 2022 after reaching the Super Bowl last season.

If the Ravens want to get back to the top of the AFC North, they must fare better against the Bengals. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey returning to full strength and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton living up to expectations will go a long way against the aerial attack.

The matchups with the Cleveland Browns will also be exciting after they acquired Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Houston Texans. Cleveland already had an elite defense, but a dangerous offense could now represent an even bigger threat in the division.