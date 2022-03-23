Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins Fantasy Outlook After WR's Trade from Chiefs

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Miami Dolphins are set to feature one of the NFL's most explosive playmaking tandems after reportedly acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs to pair with Jaylen Waddle.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should be the biggest beneficiary of the blockbuster trade from a fantasy football perspective as he attempts to make a significant leap forward in his third NFL season.

The key question is how the target share will break down between Hill, Waddle, DeVante Parker, Cedrick Wilson and Mike Gesicki, which is going to have a major impact on their week-to-week production and each player's fantasy viability.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.