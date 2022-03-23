Buccaneers Rumors: 'Don't Be Surprised' If Ndamukong Suh Returns to Tampa Bay

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Though free agent Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned, the door back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may not be closed for the veteran defensive tackle.

"Don't be surprised if [Suh] returns," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday.

Fowler added that the 35-year-old "has talked with coaches in the past about strengthening his Hall of Fame resume with another season in Tampa Bay."

Suh started every game for the Bucs in 2021, finishing with 27 tackles, seven tackles for loss and six sacks.

Suh has been a steady presence along the line for Tampa Bay. He hasn't missed a single game since his second season in 2011, when he was with the Detroit Lions. And in three years with the Bucs, he has collected 14.5 sacks and 46 quarterback hits.

Pro Football Focus' Michael Hull praised the three-time All-Pro for his effort level given the mileage he has put on his body:

"Simply put, Suh should not have as much energy as he does. ... [He] played the least amount of snaps in his career in 2021, but he still played 718 snaps. He rarely comes off the field, so a team that signs him should expect 100% effort on every snap, especially if they are able to reel back his workload a bit. Suh will be a much more effective player at this stage in his career if he doesn't have to play every single snap."

If Tom Brady had stayed retired, the Buccaneers presumably still would've set their 2022 goal at winning a second Super Bowl in three years. But Brady's return guaranteed Tampa Bay will be all in for the upcoming season.

Because of that, bringing Suh back makes obvious sense.

The Athletic's Greg Auman reported Tuesday that the Bucs agreed to a one-year deal with defensive lineman William Gholston to return, but they've otherwise done nothing to address the potential departure of Suh.

Running it back with the 6'4", 313-pounder would be the most straightforward solution to bolster the line.