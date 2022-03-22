X

    Davante Adams on Trade to Raiders from Packers: 'It's a Dream Come True'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 23, 2022

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams had his introductory press conference Tuesday and made a few comments about his new home after spending eight years with the Green Bay Packers.

    Of note, Adams says the move is "a dream come true" and that he welcomes a trade closer to his home state of California. Also included in the decision for a change was the chance to team up with ex-Fresno State teammate (and now Raiders quarterback) Derek Carr.

    Ultimately, he's still appreciative of his time with the Packers, where he made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams.

    Anthony Galaviz @agalaviz_TheBee

    Davante Adams: "It's a dream come true." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a>

    Nick Shook @TheNickShook

    Davante Adams on deciding to join the Raiders: "I have a lot of family in California that's never been to see me play before. ... Just kind of reflecting and thinking about life things and stuff that really matters in this world, that's stuff that matters to me."

    Ryan Wood @ByRyanWood

    Davante Adams says he sat down with his family after season ended to decide what was the best situation for them: "It wasn't just the teaming up with Derek. We didn't scheme this in the offseason."

    Adams caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

           

