Davante Adams on Trade to Raiders from Packers: 'It's a Dream Come True'

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams had his introductory press conference Tuesday and made a few comments about his new home after spending eight years with the Green Bay Packers.

Of note, Adams says the move is "a dream come true" and that he welcomes a trade closer to his home state of California. Also included in the decision for a change was the chance to team up with ex-Fresno State teammate (and now Raiders quarterback) Derek Carr.

Ultimately, he's still appreciative of his time with the Packers, where he made five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams.

Adams caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

