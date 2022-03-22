Report: 'Shohei Ohtani Rule' Among MLB Changes Implemented for 2022 Season

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Thanks to a rule change for the 2022 season and beyond, pitchers who are removed from the mound during games can remain in the designated hitter role.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Tuesday that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to changes to the new collective bargaining agreement, including a "Shohei Ohtani rule" with the universal DH now in place. In an effort to promote more two-way players such as the Los Angeles Angels star, starting pitchers who are in the lineup can stay in at DH even after they are done pitching.

The rule will last for the length of the CBA.

Also, rosters will be expanded from 26 to 28 players through May 1 to help make up for the condensed spring training. "Ghost" runners on second base to start extra innings will also return, though that rule is just for the 2022 campaign.

Doubleheaders will be nine innings instead of seven like they were in 2020 and 2021.

While teams will be allowed to carry just 13 pitchers starting May 2 when rosters return to 26 players, there is no limit on how many they can have before that.

Pitchers typically need time in spring training to stretch out and prepare to handle larger roles, so the increase will ideally prevent injuries and roster crunches, issues that could linger throughout the campaign.

The league's owners still have to ratify the changes next week, but Sherman reported they are "expected to pass because just a simple majority of the 30 owners is needed."

The Ohtani rule will surely impact the Angels the most this season given his presence in their lineup and starting rotation.

He won the 2021 American League MVP and Silver Slugger awards during a dominant season in which he slashed .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs, 100 RBI, 26 stolen bases and an MLB-best eight triples. He also compiled a 9-2 record, 3.18 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings as a pitcher.

Ohtani was the biggest star in baseball last year even for a team that missed the playoffs in large part because of his ability to thrive in different roles.

Perhaps this rule change will encourage others to follow his path, but he set the bar high.