WWE's Big E Says He 'Narrowly Escaped' a Stroke, Paralysis or Death with Neck Injury

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

WWE star Big E provided an update and detailed how close he was to suffering permanent physical damage from a botched belly-to-belly suplex.

The former world champion landed on his head after Ridge Holland suplexed him outside of the ring, and he was immediately stretchered to the back. He announced that night he had broken his neck.

Following a doctor's appointment on Tuesday, Big E said he "narrowly escaped a stroke, paralysis or death":

The 36-year-old has maintained a positive outlook on his situation:

At the moment, it's unclear when or even if Big E will return to the ring in an active role.

Big E was teaming with New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston to take on Holland and Sheamus when he was injured. According to PWInsider (via Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), the match was part of WWE's WrestleMania 38 plans.

Pete Dunne, who was repackaged as Butch, was tentatively slated to team with Holland and Sheamus in a six-man tag match against Big E, Kingston and Xavier Woods.