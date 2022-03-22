Odell Beckham Jr. 'Someone That We Definitely Want Back,' Rams' Les Snead Says

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Los Angeles Rams are still looking to re-sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason.

"He's someone that we definitely want back," general manager Les Snead said Tuesday, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. "A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we'd appreciate him being part of [the Rams]."

Beckham spent his last eight games of the 2021 season with the Rams after being waived by the Cleveland Browns. He scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl before suffering a torn ACL in the team's eventual win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Beckham is expected back in early November.

The wideout was a valuable addition for the Rams, recording 69 catches for 593 yards and seven touchdowns across 12 games, including the playoffs.

Beckham also recently praised L.A. quarterback Matthew Stafford:

Los Angeles does already have All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp and added Allen Robinson in free agency, but ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the team still has money to re-sign Beckham.

The squad also traded Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, leaving room to add more receiver depth to help bring home another Super Bowl title.