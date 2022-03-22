Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: 49ers Don't Have Timetable for QB to Be Dealt

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Jimmy Garoppolo may remain in quarterback purgatory longer than he hoped.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the San Francisco 49ers are not in any hurry to find a new destination for the quarterback. The 49ers are planning to move forward with Trey Lance as their starter in 2022 but have been patient trying to find the right market for Garoppolo.

San Francisco has taken a slow approach on the trade market despite Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz have been sent elsewhere in trades. Ryan and Wentz are the closest to Garoppolo in terms of value and generated Day 2 picks in return—all but dashing the hopes the 49ers had of netting a first-round pick.

The Cleveland Browns are also set to throw a monkey wrench into the 49ers' plans as they look to trade Baker Mayfield. It's likely Mayfield has a higher value on the trade market than Garoppolo, though they're of the same general value tier.

Howe's report indicated the Browns are taking a similarly patient approach with Mayfield, who requested a trade last week amid the team's pursuit of Watson. Both Mayfield and Garoppolo are free agents after the 2022 season.

The number of teams in need of a starting quarterback for next season is also dwindling. The Colts, Broncos, Commanders, Saints, Falcons, Browns and Steelers have all made trades or signings since the new league year began to shore up their quarterback spots. That's all before factoring in the draft, which is considered weak at quarterback but still has intriguing prospects like Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett.

The Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers are the teams most in glaring need of a proven starter for next season. It's unlikely San Francisco would trade Garoppolo within the division, so that may make Carolina his best fit. That said, after trading draft capital for a non-star quarterback in Sam Darnold last offseason, the Panthers may be content avoiding the trade market altogether after missing out on Watson.