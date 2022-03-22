5-Star C Yohan Traore Decommits from LSU After Will Wade Fired as HC

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Top 2022 prospect Yohan Traore announced Tuesday he decommitted from LSU, via Joe Tipton of On3:

"I would like to first thank Coach [Will] Wade and the staff for giving me an opportunity to be apart and play for Louisiana State University. Was really looking forward to competing for the LSU Tigers and playing for the great fan base that LSU has. Due to the recent changes within the basketball program, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment. Looking forward to finding a new place I can call home."

Wade was fired earlier this month following an NCAA notice of allegations that accused him of five Level I violations and one Level II violation.

Traore is a 5-star recruit and the fourth-best center in the class, per 247Sports' composite ratings.

At No. 15 overall, the Dream City Christian player became the second-highest-rated uncommitted player in the class behind only No. 12 Julian Phillips, who was released from his letter of intent with LSU.

Devin Ree and 2023 prospect Marvel Allen have also backed out of their commitments to LSU since the Wade firing, leaving the Tigers with zero prospects.

LSU named former Murray State coach Matt McMahon its new men's basketball coach Monday, but he will have an uphill battle to build back the roster.

Traore, meanwhile, should get plenty of attention from other programs as a skilled big man with elite size and athleticism. The 6'10", 225-pounder could provide immediate help with his rebounding and finishing inside, while his outside shooting touch gives him even more upside.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman recently listed Traore as a potential one-and-done with an eye toward the 2023 NBA draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Traore had offers from programs including Gonzaga, Kansas and UCLA before he committed to LSU, and Tipton noted Auburn could be "a major contender" for the center.